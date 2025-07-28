Caring Senior Service of Waco owners open second location in Georgetown, Texas

July 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // GEORGETOWN, Texas – Caring Senior Service has deepened its Texas reach by opening a new location in Georgetown, Texas.

Caring Senior Service of Georgetown owners Dustin and Rebecca Rauch say they will continue to offer the exceptional GreatCare® service they have provided at their Caring Senior Service of Waco office since they purchased that location in 2022.

“Dustin and Rebecca are the epitome of the kind of dedicated and compassionate individuals that make up the Caring Senior Service family, and we’re excited to see them grow into multi-unit owners,” said Caring Senior Service CEO and founder Jeff Salter. “Their experience in caring for an aging parent has given them an insight that guides their decisions when meeting the needs of their clients. We are certain they will have the same success at their Georgetown location that they have seen at their Waco site.”

The Rauches are both trained physical therapists with a passion for senior care. The couple became interested in the home care industry after caring for Dustin Rauch’s mother, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Rebecca’s parents also had a live-in caregiver, so the couple saw firsthand how valuable a home care worker can be to families caring for an older relative.

“As physical therapists, we frequently worked with patients who needed extra care at home, and many did not have local family members who could help,” Rebecca Rauch said. “It was through our personal experiences and work in the healthcare community as therapists that we saw an opportunity to provide the Waco area with high-quality at-home care. After doing our research, we knew that Caring Senior Service had a proven track record and would be a supportive brand.”

Caring Senior Service of Georgetown offers respite care, transportation, meal preparation, companionship, medication reminders and other personal care services to seniors and others who need assistance.

SOURCE Caring Senior Service

###

