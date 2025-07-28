Five Star Franchising taps Wanda Hoegren to be new Brand President of Gotcha Covered

July 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Five Star Franchising announces Wanda Hoegren as the new Brand President for Gotcha Covered.

No stranger to the world of franchising leadership, Hoegren has been a key executive within the Five Star Franchising platform since 2024, when she was named the VP of Operations for Gotcha Covered.

“Over the past year, Wanda has really been in the trenches with the Gotcha Covered team, supporting daily logistics and helping our new and existing franchise owners flourish,” said Chad Jones, COO and Co-founder for Five Star Franchising. “She’s seen first-hand the opportunities available in this space, and has a clear vision to propel Gotcha Covered to the next level.”

In her role as Brand President, Hoegren sets strategic direction for Gotcha Covered, developing and implementing strategies for long-term growth. The role encompasses all aspects of franchise operation, from financial analysis to marketing to customer service, with a dual focus on supporting franchise owners and ensuring consumer satisfaction.

Gotcha Covered provides both homeowners and small businesses with a full range of blinds, shades, custom drapery and motorized window treatments, including integration with smart home systems.

