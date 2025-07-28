HTeaO Debuts Fizzy Refreshers Featuring Maison Perrier®

July 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Worth, TX – HTeaO is introducing a refreshing new twist this summer with the launch of Fizzy Refreshers, a new twist on its popular Refresher lineup, now featuring Maison Perrier sparkling water. Available at all locations from August 1–31, the limited-time offering marks the brand’s first carbonated Refresher, bringing together vibrant fruit flavors, natural energy, and an effervescent finish.

To celebrate the launch of the new Fizzy Refreshers, HTeaO will host a double points day for all rewards members on Friday, August 1.

With the extreme success of its first wave of Refreshers earlier this year, including Cherry Peach Tea Lemonade, Mango Tango, and The Razzler, HTeaO is answering consumer demand for more innovation and flavor-forward function. The new line introduces two fresh, on-trend flavors that blend Monin Glacier Clear Energy, lemonade, and sparkling bubbles for a refreshing pick-me-up:

Lemon Lav – A bright, uplifting blend of Monin Lemon Lavender syrup, Glacier Clear Energy, lemonade, and Maison Perrier sparkling water. Lightly floral, sparkling, and infused with natural caffeine for a refreshing boost.

Desert Pear – A crisp, energizing blend of Monin Desert Pear syrup, Glacier Clear Energy, lemonade, and Maison Perrier sparkling water. Lightly sweet, sparkling, and packed with caffeine for a refreshing lift.

“This is our first time incorporating sparkling water into our Refreshers, and we’re excited to test the response,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “The first wave of Refreshers was a huge hit, and these new carbonated versions bring even more excitement and versatility to our menu. It’s a fun evolution that reflects what we’re hearing from our guests—more bubbles, more unique flavors, and more ways to energize.”

In addition to the Fizzy Refreshers, HTeaO is introducing a new customizable upgrade across its iced beverages: CleanBoost Energy. Designed to elevate any iced tea or lemonade, CleanBoost Energy offers a simple way for guests to add a boost of natural energy, perfect for powering through the afternoon or starting the day strong. Each pump features a powerful, naturally sourced trio of 40 mg of caffeine, 25 mg of L-Theanine, and 1.2 mg of Vitamin B-12 for just $0.75.

“Personalization continues to be a focus for us,” added Nielsen. “We want to give our guests more ways to customize their drinks based on how they’re feeling, what they’re craving, and what kind of boost they need. Between the Fizzy Refreshers and CleanBoost Energy, we’re offering a lot of fresh energy this August.”

Fizzy Refreshers and CleanBoost Energy pumps are available at all HTeaO locations through August 31.

