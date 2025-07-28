Prepare for Landing: Dave’s Hot Chicken Touches Down at Harry Reid International Airport

July 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAS VEGAS — Why did the chicken cross the tarmac? To catch a flight to Dave’s Hot Chicken’s first airport location.

Dave’s Hot Chicken opened its debut airport location on July 18 inside Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The opening at Harry Reid International Airport also marks a milestone for the brand, as it introduces Dave’s Hot Chicken’s first-ever breakfast menu. Developed exclusively for this location, the new offerings extend the brand’s bold flavor profile into the morning daypart. Menu items include chicken and waffles, a breakfast slider featuring hot chicken, egg and cheese, a hearty breakfast burrito with Dave’s Bites, and crispy hashbrown rounds. Designed to meet the needs of travelers at all hours, the breakfast menu reflects the brand’s ability to innovate while staying true to its core identity.

This new location is open in partnership with JV Ventures, led by President Leila Day and Director of Airport Operations Mark Palmore. Day began working alongside her mother, who founded JV Ventures 29 years ago and now oversees a portfolio of brands inside Harry Reid International Airport.

“We’ve built our business on bringing brands to high-traffic spaces, but Dave’s Hot Chicken brings something different. It’s fun, bold, and it stops people in their tracks,” said Day. “It brings a fresh energy to the airport, and introducing it with a team that’s grown with us over decades makes it even more meaningful. Dave’s has a rare mix of flavor, authenticity, and simplicity that travelers connect with instantly. It’s thrilling to be part of something new and disruptive in a space that’s constantly moving.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests with its crave-worthy menu. Specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese, and crispy, seasoned Fries or Cheese Fries. With Day’s hands-on approach and deep knowledge of the airport space, the new Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to turn heads and satisfy cravings for all dayparts.

“Our entry into the airport sector marks an exciting new chapter for Dave’s Hot Chicken,” said Jim Bitticks, President and COO. “This opening sets the precedent for how we’ll approach future airport developments, combining our bold flavors with trusted partners like JV Ventures.”

SOURCE Dave’s Hot Chicken

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.