Seasoned Multi-Brand Franchisees Ink 15-Unit Deal with Glo Tanning

July 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // OKLAHOMA CITY, OK // Glo Tanning has signed a 15-unit multi-franchise agreement with experienced multi-brand operator partners Kristen McPherson and Sidney Duty, marking the brand’s entry into the Charlotte market.

McPherson and Duty, seasoned franchisees and early operators with Crumbl Cookies, also have locations of Rock & Roll Sushi and Potbelly Sandwich Works, bringing a strong track record of brand growth and multi-unit success to Glo’s newest market.

“Kristen and Sidney's experience makes them an ideal partner as we enter the Charlotte area,” said Onyi Odunukwe, CEO of Glo. “We’re excited to work alongside them to bring Glo’s model to new communities.”

The Charlotte locations are currently in development, with the first slated to open in the coming months.

SOURCE Glo Tanning

###

