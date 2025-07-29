DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Northwest Arkansas Recognized with Two Dream Awards for Remodeling

July 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen proudly announced that its Northwest Arkansas franchise has been recognized with two Dream Awards for residential remodeling. At the company’s annual Reunion held June 10–13 in Reno, Nevada, DreamMaker of Northwest Arkansas received the 2025 Dream Award for Residential Kitchens $100,001–$150,000 and the Dream Award for Residential Interior Feature.

The winning kitchen project was designed for a large, social family living in a downtown brownstone. To meet the needs of a high-traffic household of six, the team removed a cramped wall, reconfigured the layout, and added an island with seating to create a more open and functional gathering space. Despite logistical challenges, including limited parking and a family living onsite throughout the renovation, the project stayed smooth and safe. The result was a cohesive and modern kitchen the homeowners described as “flawless.”

“This award means the world to us — not just as recognition of great design, but as a celebration of the trust our clients place in a woman-owned team committed to craftsmanship, collaboration, and integrity,” said Courtney Baxter-Marsh, Design Associate and Marketing Manager. “We’re proud to keep raising the bar for kitchen remodeling in Northwest Arkansas.”

In addition to the kitchen award, DreamMaker of Northwest Arkansas also earned national recognition for an outstanding interior feature. The Residential Interior Feature category honors creative design solutions that elevate how people live in and enjoy their homes.

