Golden Corral® Welcomes Back All-You-Can-Eat Wings Featuring Traditional Bone-In and NEW Boneless Wing Option

America’s leading buffet adds bold flavor to the dinner lineup with bone-in buffalo wings, new boneless wings, three flavorful sauces, and refreshing summer Minute Maid® lemonades

July 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // RALEIGH, N.C. — Golden Corral, the nation’s go-to buffet for variety and value, is turning up the flavor this season with the launch of its All-You-Can-Eat Wings, available now for a limited time.

Guests can savor these crave-worthy offerings, which include golden-fried Traditional Bone-In Wings tossed in classic Buffalo sauce. The brand is also debuting Hand-Breaded Boneless Wings, served without sauce, allowing each bite to be customized with a choice of Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, or Buffalo sauces.

“Golden Corral is all about providing variety and value in a way no one else can,” said CEO Lance Trenary. “With the return of our fan-favorite traditional bone-in wings, and the addition of our new boneless wings, we have an incredible offering that is sure to please. We are even allowing guests to sauce the wings up their way with more flavors they crave. There has never been a better time to enjoy Golden Corral’s endless buffet.”

Guests can also enjoy the bone-in and boneless wings promotion through Golden Corral’s To Go options (Weigh & Pay, Delivery, or Online Ordering), making it easy to bring the buffet experience to summer outings, Labor Day parties, and neighborhood gatherings.

To help guests cool down from the heat, Golden Corral is also spotlighting its refreshing Summer Lemonades, including Strawberry Lemonade and the vibrant Blue Raspberry Lemonade. Bursting with sweet and tart flavors, these beverages are the perfect pairing for a flavorful wing feast.

The All-You-Can-Eat Wings promotion is available for dinner on weekdays after 4 p.m. at participating locations. Weekend hours, item availability, and prices may vary. Visit Golden Corral to enjoy endless traditional bone-in and boneless wings soon.

For more information or to check out local restaurant hours, visit GoldenCorral.com.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. Golden Corral restaurants are 99% locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In 2023, Golden Corral was recognized as one of the nation’s top 50 “Most Loved Brands” by Yelp. They were also recognized for valuing their customers and providing excellent customer service by Newsweek, “America’s Best Customer Service 2024.” In addition, Golden Corral has received multiple workplace awards in recognition of their deep-rooted culture. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and have more recently partnered with Project Healing Waters, an organization that helps active military service personnel and Veterans in need through a dedicated, developed curriculum of fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and fly rod building. Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit GoldenCorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

SOURCE Golden Corral

###

Media Contact:

Laron Roland

469.951.0455

[email protected]

