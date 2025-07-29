PopUp Bagels to Open 300 Stores, Bringing Its “Grip, Rip and Dip®” Revolution

July 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // New York, NY, - PopUp Bagels has officially signed 300 new franchise locations, marking a milestone for the brand.

In an industry long considered settled, PopUp Bagels has stirred things up. With no sandwiches, no toasters, and no apologies, the brand’s hot-from-the-oven, unsliced format invites customers to Grip, Rip and Dip®.

“When we started baking bagels in my backyard, I never imagined we’d turn it into a national brand,” said Adam Goldberg, Founder of PopUp Bagels. “We weren’t trying to start a business - we just wanted to make something great and share it with friends. The idea of hitting 300 stores is surreal, but the real achievement is building a company that still feels like that: small, connected, and full of energy.”

To maintain quality and consistency at scale, PopUp Bagels is building dedicated regional production hubs for bagels and schmear, ensuring every store delivers the same signature experience, regardless of zip code.

