Allegra Okemos Celebrates 35 Years in Business

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // OKEMOS, Mich. – Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Okemos is proudly celebrating 35 years in business.

For more than three and a half decades, local entrepreneur and Michigan native David Muhleck has led Allegra Okemos with a strong commitment to personalized service and a deep understanding of local business needs. Under his leadership, the company has grown, driven by his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to customer care from the very beginning.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Okemos business community for their unwavering support over the past thirty-five years,” said Muhleck, “Building meaningful, lasting relationships with our clients while serving as a trusted partner for their marketing and printing needs has been the foundation of our success. As we move forward, we are committed to continuing our growth and innovation to better serve businesses and organizations with efficiency. We are truly grateful to our neighbors, clients, and the dedicated team members at Allegra for helping us achieve this incredible milestone.”

In addition to marketing consultation and graphic design services, Allegra features advanced printing technologies including full-color printing, signs, posters and banners, mailing services and print management solutions.

SOURCE Allegra Marketing Print Mail

