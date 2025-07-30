Barry Bagels Signs 30-Unit Development Deal to Launch Texas Expansion, Starting with Dallas-Fort Worth

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // TOLEDO, OH – Barry Bagels has officially signed a 30-unit development agreement in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The deal begins in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The 30-unit development is being led by Michael Wainz, a former Barry Bagels employee who relocated to Texas and recognized a major gap in the market.

“I lived in downtown Dallas for about seven years, and one thing I always noticed was the lack of a great neighborhood bagel shop—a place to grab something fresh each day,” said Wainz. “When I saw the lines outside a shop near SMU, it confirmed what I had been thinking all along. There’s a real demand here, and I saw an opportunity to offer something that could become part of people’s everyday routines.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Barry Bagels to Texas,” said Jim Nusbaum, CEO of Barry Bagels Franchise Holdings. “Michael is the perfect person to lead this charge, as he worked closely with Barry Greenblatt (Founder of Barry Bagels) himself at our original location and understands the heart of this brand better than anyone. His passion, operational experience, and connection to our roots make him an ideal partner as we expand into the Dallas-Fort Worth market this year.”

SOURCE Barry Bagels

