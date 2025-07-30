Decorated U.s. Army Veteran Opens His Third SYNERGY Homecare Office in Virginia

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its newest location in Virginia, SYNERGY HomeCare in Williamsburg.

The company is the third Virginia-based office under the leadership of Dr. Felix P. Gbee and his wife, Sabita Gbee, who originally joined the franchise in 2020 and now have offices in Leesburg, Great Falls, and Williamsburg.

The Gbees’ newest location is in Williamsburg. From here, Felix, Sabita, and their team of compassionate caregivers will primarily assist residents throughout New Kent, James City, and York counties with a wide variety of non-medical, in-home care services, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

Over the past five years, the Gbees have noticed the rapidly growing need for these services, particularly among Baby Boomers, which is what inspired them to expand to a third location. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Felix’s story of service began shortly after he arrived in the U.S. in 1997, after fleeing from civil war in his native Liberia. Following the 9/11 attacks, Felix felt that he wanted to give back to the country that welcomed him with open arms, and he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he received honors while serving in Iraq. In 2020, Felix was honorably discharged after nearly 20 years of service, and later that same year, he made the move to home care.

“As a young man, I knew there was no greater cause than to fight for the country that I loved, the country that welcomed me from the grips of war,” said Felix. “Today, my cause is fighting for the people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to care for themselves. My wife and I have enjoyed every moment of our home care journey these past five years, and we know we’re ready to take on even more.”

The Gbees are also incredibly committed to Virginia’s local veteran population. They have implemented a Salute to Service program, which provides free transportation to doctor’s appointments for self-pay Veteran clients, they host a monthly breakfast with other service organizations, and they host an annual gala to recognize the good that these organizations do.

“In Liberia, serving the older members of your community is an honor,” said Felix. “I’ve carried this value with me throughout my entire life, and as a veteran, I feel I’m extremely well-equipped to dedicate myself to their service. This is my family’s passion, and every time I witness a client make strides in the right direction, I commit myself even further to the cause.”

SOURCE SYNERGY HomeCare

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.