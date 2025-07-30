FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Celebrates First Half of 2025 with National Recognition and Continued Rapid Growth

Leading Physical Therapy Franchise Ranks #1 in Category for the 8th Consecutive Year on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500; Opens 26 New Locations Nationwide

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // SARASOTA, Fla. – FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the country’s fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, is celebrating an impressive first half of 2025. Its continued leadership in personalized, innovative patient care is emphasized by their significant clinic expansion, new franchise agreements, and industry-leading accolades.

Thus far in 2025, FYZICAL has opened 26 new clinics and signed 30 franchise agreements across 14 states, increasing their national footprint in 47 states. New markets like San Antonio, Kansas City, and Kissimmee will welcome FYZICAL’s unique and successful model of care, from balance therapy and fall prevention to pelvic health services.

“FYZICAL’s growth in 2025 reflects more than just numbers—it’s a testament to the power of our purpose,” said Scott Wendrych, President of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers. “Our franchisees are delivering life-changing care in their communities every day, and together we’re reimagining what physical therapy can be. This momentum is fueled by innovation, collaboration, and a shared mission to help people move better and live well.”

In recognition of its outstanding performance in 2025, FYZICAL has earned several prestigious honors already this year:

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500: Ranked #1 in Category (Physical Therapy – Best of the Best)

Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises: Ranked #40

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500: Ranked #192 overall

Franchise Business Review: Named a Top 200 Franchise, based on franchisee satisfaction

These accolades reflect FYZICAL’s commitment to clinical innovation, franchisee support, and sustainable growth, capitalizing on the increased demand for physical therapy and wellness services. This growth is made possible through strong collaboration with key operators within the FYZICAL franchise system.

Juan Ferrer, a top-performing FYZICAL Franchisee, reflected on his journey with the brand, stating, “Starting your own franchise, your own business in general, is a labor of love. If you want to be successful, you have to understand that it takes time, but it is very fulfilling once you see that first patient come in.”

As their growth continues, FYZICAL is actively seeking qualified franchisees to join their network in Seattle, Knoxville, Northeast Ohio, and more. As a part of their mission to move the physical therapy industry forward, FYZICAL also offers their Partnership Advantage Program, which connects licensed physical therapists with motivated entrepreneurs to collaborate with, cultivate, and co-own FYZICAL clinics together.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with FYZICAL, visit fyzicalfranchise.com. To schedule an appointment at a clinic near you, visit fyzical.com.

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 600 locations that span across 47 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

