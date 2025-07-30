PayMore Expands with 11-Unit Deal from Iowa-Based Physician

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK – PayMore Stores has announced its newest multi-unit development deal with Daniel Olney, an ENT physician based in Iowa City. Olney will develop 11 PayMore stores across Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Olney, a practicing ENT physician for over 20 years, is currently earning his MBA and was introduced to PayMore through a classmate and fellow franchisee.

Olney aims to bring PayMore’s unique blend of resale, trade-in, and secure recycling to markets that are hungry for affordable tech and more transparent trade-in options. His strategy also includes exploring partnerships with hospitals and institutions that need secure, reliable tech disposal — tapping into an often overlooked B2B segment.

Olney is among a wave of new franchisees bringing fresh energy — and in his case, a long-term vision that includes involving his family in the business.

“This isn’t just about building stores,” Olney added. “It’s about building a legacy — something I can grow now and maybe pass down to my kids one day.”

