Spherion’s Molly Gaffney-Keebler Named a 2025 Franchise Rock Star.

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) is proud to announce that Franchise Business Review has recognized franchisee Molly Gaffney-Keebler as a 2025 Franchise Rock Star. With offices in Asheville, North Carolina, and Morristown, Tennessee, her leadership is rooted in a long-standing commitment to giving back and bettering the communities her offices serve.

Over the past year, Gaffney-Keebler put this commitment into action through her swift and compassionate response to Hurricane Helene’s impact on Asheville. As flooding and power outages displaced hundreds of workers, she and her team prioritized the well-being of their employees, clients, and neighbors. Thanks to her leadership and rapid resource mobilization, more than 550 displaced workers were able to return to their jobs within weeks. Her decisive actions provided much-needed stability for these employees and their families.

“This recognition truly belongs to my incredible team, who selflessly stepped up after Hurricane Helene,” said Gaffney-Keebler. “Thinking back on that time still deeply moves me—the devastation was immense, but so was our team’s compassion. We came together, worked tirelessly, and helped our neighbors find hope and stability. I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, not only in rebuilding but also in growing stronger and more connected as a community. Giving back isn’t just a responsibility, it’s a privilege. This award reminds us why we keep showing up to serve.”

Gaffney-Keebler’s recognition extends beyond her hurricane recovery efforts. She and her team have committed to long-term workforce development through partnerships, including the RAMP (Raising Awareness of Manufacturing Possibilities) scholarship at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, which supports students pursuing careers in the industry. She also maintains close ties with the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, reinforcing her role as a champion for local business growth and economic development.

That same spirit of empowerment is reflected in Morristown, where they actively support Girls Inc. of Hamblen County an organization committed to helping girls build confidence and pursue their goals. The consistent focus that Gaffney-Keebler and her team place on building trust and delivering results has fueled eight consecutive years of growth across both offices.

The 2025 Franchise Rock Stars were nominated by their franchise brand’s leadership in one of eight categories. These franchisees set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, “Freshmen”, Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners. Gaffney-Keebler was selected from hundreds of nominations from brands that participated in Franchise Business Review’s franchisee satisfaction research.

“We are incredibly proud to have Molly as part of the Spherion family,” said Kathy George, president of Spherion. “Her dedication to serving the community and giving back truly reflects the core values we uphold as a company. Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of witnessing Molly’s consistent dedication, not only to her clients and team but also to making a meaningful difference beyond the workplace. Her leadership and passion inspire us all, and this recognition as a Franchisee Rock Star is well-deserved.”

SOURCE Spherion

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.