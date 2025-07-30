Surcheros Expands in South Carolina with New Boiling Springs Location

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // Boiling Springs, SC — Get ready, Boiling Springs. Surcheros® lands in Spartanburg County with fresh, customizable dishes. The new location at opens on Tuesday, August 12, with a grand opening event and ribbon cutting set for 10:30 a.m.

To kick off the celebration, Surcheros will give away Free Burritos for a Year* to the first 100 guests who make a purchase and scan their receipt through the Surcheros app.

"We are incredibly excited to open our doors in Boiling Springs and connect with this thriving community," said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. " At Surcheros, we're dedicated to delivering fresh, high-quality food and exceptional service. This new location helps us share our passion for Surcheros with even more people."

On August 12, guests can enjoy a grand opening celebration featuring music, giveaways, and signature menu items like customizable tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas, all made fresh to order with premium meats and vegetables.

The new Boiling Springs location boasts a spacious dining area and a vibrant salsa bar, allowing for a personalized dining experience. Surcheros also caters to groups of 10 or more, making it perfect for office lunches, family events, or special occasions. Daily hours run from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Guests who download the Surcheros app from Google Play or the App Store during the grand opening can unlock exclusive deals. Rewards members collect points with every purchase, which they can redeem for future meals and offers.

*Offer valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt through the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit. To qualify for the giveaway, participants must be a minimum of 16 years old.

