SYNERGY HomeCare in Temecula Launches With Family-first Approach to in-home Support

July 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced the grand opening of SYNERGY HomeCare in Temecula.

The agency is owned and operated by sisters Cynthia Syriani and Samar Nasrawi, who bring a powerful blend of empathy, leadership, and lived experience to the home care industry.

The agency proudly serves families across Temecula, Murrieta, Wildomar, Fallbrook, De Luz, and De Luz Heights, offering a full spectrum of non-medical services, including personal care and companion care.

Samar and Cynthia saw a growing need for these services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to age in place – and SYNERGY HomeCare in Temecula is here to help make that possible.

Samar, with a master’s degree in mental health counseling, has spent most of her career advocating for at-risk youth, survivors of abuse, and victims of human trafficking. Her clinical background brings a deep understanding of trauma-informed care and emotional support in her new career in Human Resources.

Cynthia, a seasoned salon owner and creative entrepreneur, holds a degree in Art History and a real estate license, with a strong track record of leadership across service-driven industries.

“We believe in honoring the lives our local seniors have built by helping them remain safe, independent, and happy in their homes,” said Samar.

“As we watched our own parents grow older, we saw firsthand how vital it is for people to age with dignity in the homes they love,” added Cynthia. “We want to be the support system that makes that possible for families in our community.”

With Temecula's significant aging and military populations, as well as many multigenerational households, residents often need to rely on caregivers for additional assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping, or going for walks. Some even require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing or using the toilet.

