76 FENCE Expands Into Georgia with Two New Franchise Locations in Kennesaw and Alpharetta

July 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // KENNESAW, Ga. – 76 FENCE is expanding into Georgia with the opening of two new locations in Kennesaw and Alpharetta this August. Spearheading the brand’s launch is local entrepreneur Carl van der Horst, who serves as the Georgia Regional Developer and franchise owner of both new locations.

Van der Horst brings over two decades of corporate leadership experience in marketing, sales, and operations, with a proven track record of building and leading successful teams. A Georgia resident for more than 13 years, he’s deeply invested in the community and committed to creating a business that emphasizes trust, professionalism, and consistent, high-quality service.

“My goal is to build a business that reflects the values I care most about—doing the right thing, treating people with respect, and showing up every day ready to deliver on our promises,” said van der Horst. “There’s a real need for fencing professionals who prioritize service and quality, and I believe we can meet that need.”

“This isn’t just about Kennesaw and Alpharetta—it’s about establishing a foundation for long-term success in communities,” he added. “I’m proud to bring 76 FENCE here and excited to grow alongside other local entrepreneurs who want to build something meaningful.”

“Carl brings a strategic mindset, deep local knowledge, and a true passion for customer service,” said Ed Samane, CEO of 76 FENCE. “He’s exactly the kind of leader, and we’re thrilled to have him on board.”

The official launch of the Kennesaw and Alpharetta locations will be marked by grand opening celebrations in early August.

SOURCE 76 FENCE

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.