DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen Named Winner in Waco Tribune's Heart of Texas Readers' Choice Awards for Kitchen and Bath Remodeling

July 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen is proud to be named a 2025 H.O.T. Readers' Choice Winner for Kitchen and Bath Remodeling.

Franchise owner Johnny Snyder has called the Waco area home his entire life. With experience in product design for manufacturing and processes, Johnny’s passion for residential remodeling led him to open DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen of Central Texas in 2016.

Presented by the Waco Tribune, the Heart of Texas Readers' Choice awards celebrate the most respected and beloved businesses across Waco and Central Texas.

DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen is a full-service interior remodeling franchise. The company's "Code of Values" ensures a customer-first approach to design and remodeling, reflecting timeless principles.

