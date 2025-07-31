Merging Experience: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bannon & Hebert Combine Forces

July 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // MONROE, CT – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes with offices in Monroe, Bridgeport and Newtown, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bannon & Hebert in Middlebury, Conn., have merged to expand their service area and market share in Connecticut. With this announcement, the combined operations include four offices, which will operate under Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes' name.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bannon & Hebert was established in 1996 by Mary Ann Hebert and Donna Bannon, two agents who shared a vision of creating an ethical, client-focused real estate company. Donna remains with the firm as an agent, continuing to contribute to the legacy they built together.

“With our 30th anniversary approaching in 2026, it was important to me to ensure the company Donna and I established continues to thrive,” said Hebert. “Joining forces with Gaetano represents the next step in our growth plans; the integration of our teams will allow us to set our agents up for greater success. I am confident Gaetano’s energy, integrity, and leadership will lead us into a bright future.”

“I am truly honored that Mary Ann chose our company to further continue the legacy she has built, and it’s just going to get better from here in terms of increased agent support and productivity,” said Gaetano Marra, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes. “In addition, it’s a privilege to share that Mary Ann will lead our recruitment efforts in this new chapter.”

Affiliated agents have access to numerous business-building resources through Be Better University®. They also benefit from the brand’s recognition and marketing assets, including the Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®, the brand’s exclusive luxury marketing platform.

SOURCE Better Homes and Gardens

