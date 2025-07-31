Mountain Mike’s Pizza Debuts in Salem, Oregon

July 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expanding its presence in Oregon with the opening of its new restaurant in Salem. The Salem restaurant is locally owned and operated by multi-brand franchisees Amritpal Singh, Pritpal Singh, Jaspal Singh and Rajinder Gill. The team will open two additional locations in the region. The new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Salem locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”.

“Mountain Mike’s is not your average pizza joint—the quality of ingredients, welcoming environment and exceptional service are unmatched and after we experienced ‘Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®’ firsthand, we knew we had to bring Mountain Mike’s to our own community in Salem,” said Amritpal Singh.

The spacious Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Salem features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting nine big-screen televisions, the Salem restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The Salem restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade games, complimentary Wi-Fi and private party room. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Salem, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value.

SOURCE Mountain Mike’s Pizza

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.