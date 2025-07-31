PuroClean Sets Sights on Massachusetts for Strategic Franchise Expansion

Fifteen Territories Available Across Boston, the Coast, and Key Metro Areas; In-Market PROPEL Event Scheduled for July 30-31

July 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMARAC, FL – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, is focusing on Massachusetts as part of its strategic expansion into underserved markets. With 15 territories available across Greater Boston and nearby coastal communities, the brand is seeking service-driven entrepreneurs to join a recession-resistant industry and bring essential property restoration services to the region.

“With the growing need for trusted restoration professionals in both residential and commercial markets, now is the perfect time to invest in a PuroClean franchise in Massachusetts,” said Tim Courtney, Vice President of Franchise Development for PuroClean. “Whether it’s flooding from Nor’easters, winter-related water damage, or everyday household emergencies, there is year-round demand across Boston and the surrounding communities.”

PuroClean, often referred to as “The Paramedics of Property Damage®”, offers water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup services. Backed by industry-leading training, a comprehensive support system, and a franchise model that thrives in any economy, PuroClean is a highly rated and accessible investment opportunity.

“There’s a real opportunity in Massachusetts for people who are driven to serve their local communities,” said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. “Our Franchise Owners are mission-focused – they show up during crises, restore homes and lives, and bring calm when families need it most. It’s disciplined, fulfilling work, vital for an essential business. We’re committed to growing our presence throughout this dynamic and densely populated region.”

To help prospective PuroClean Franchise Owners learn more, PuroClean will host a two-day, invite-only PROPEL event in Waltham and Braintree on July 30 and 31. PROPEL is an immersive experience designed to give interested candidates an in-depth look into the brand, training, and growth potential. Attendees will meet with PuroClean leadership and Franchise Development Directors to learn what it takes to succeed within the thriving system. Mark Davis, Chairman and CEO of PuroClean, will be at the local event, available to meet and connect with those in the area looking to educate themselves on PuroClean Franchise Ownership.

With a network of over 500 offices across North America, PuroClean has seen continued growth fueled by both climate-driven disasters and everyday property needs. Ideal franchise candidates include individuals with experience in construction, remodeling, insurance, property management, or anyone seeking a purpose-driven business backed by a trusted support system.

Territories are available across:

Boston, Waltham, Quincy, Worcester, Lowell, Lynn, Brockton, Plymouth, Cape Cod, Fall River, Foxborough, Springfield, and other surrounding areas.

For more information about franchising opportunities, call 800-351-2282 or visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

SOURCE PuroClean

###

Media Contact:

Betty Anne Richardson

847-945-1300 ext. 245

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.