July 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced the opening of its newest franchise in the suburbs of Los Angeles, SYNERGY HomeCare in Chatsworth.

The company is led by Sam Shah, a seasoned technology executive with two decades of experience driving growth and innovation in the e-commerce and payments sectors—industries where delivering exceptional customer experiences is critical. Sam now brings that same execution-focused mindset and empathy-driven leadership to the home care space, with a mission to provide seniors with thoughtful, personalized care tailored to their actual needs.

Headquartered in Chatsworth, the agency serves the communities with a variety of non-medical in-home care services ranging from companion care, personal care, respite services and specialized support for individuals managing chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery.

Before leaping into business ownership, Sam spent three years extensively researching the local health care industry, where he noticed the growing need for these services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Sam’s professional background includes scaling operations at global enterprises and high-growth startups alike. He has led major digital transformation initiatives, improved product experiences, and driven revenue expansion across multiple platforms. His track record reflects a consistent ability to execute with precision, always with the end-user in mind. That customer-first mindset is now being applied to help families navigate aging care with dignity and support.

Outside of work, Sam’s passion for travel has exposed him to a wide range of cultures and values, deepening his appreciation for community and human connection. This venture is not just a business—it’s a commitment to providing genuine care. Sam will personally oversee day-to-day operations, supported by his wife and son, both of whom share his dedication to treating clients like family and never pushing services they don’t truly need.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the challenges that families face when caring for aging loved ones, and those experiences continue to influence how I operate today,” said Sam. “My parents and grandparents not only looked after our direct family, but they also consistently showed me that compassionate care should be extended to the wider community as a whole. That early exposure to a culture of caring has made me who I am today, and is why I’m now ready to enter the home care industry.”

Sam’s immediate community in Los Angeles is made up of over 450,000 residents, with over 85,000 being 65 or older. Many of these residents often need to rely on caregivers for additional assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping or going for walks. Some even require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing or using the toilet.

“Although this is my first professional experience in the home care industry, my entire career has been guided by my commitment to building lasting relationships through empathy, respect, and inclusiveness,” said Sam. “Those who come to us for help will be treated like family. This venture is deeply personal to me, and I can promise that we’ll provide more than just care, but also comfort, connection, and continuity.”

