Utah Layne’s Franchisee Secures Real Estate in Herriman, Set To Open in October

July 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // HERRIMAN, Utah — Layne’s Chicken Fingers will be opening in Herriman this year. Scott Davis, who recently signed a 15-unit agreement in Utah, is leading the brand’s growth in the state. After opening Utah’s first Layne’s location in Clearfield earlier this year, he’s set to open the second restaurant this October.

“Scott selected an outstanding location for his new restaurant, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand into Herriman,” said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer of Layne’s Chicken Fingers. “This growing community is the perfect match for our brand’s welcoming vibe and irresistible menu. We’re looking forward to serving our iconic crispy tenders, signature sauces, and laid-back Southern hospitality to families, students, and everyone in between. Herriman is in for something special.”

“We're truly excited about the opportunity and look forward to expanding, being part of that community and providing more options in the Salt Lake City area,” said Scott Davis. “This location gives us the chance to bring something fresh and fun to the Salt Lake City area, and we’re looking forward to serving our neighbors with great food, friendly service, and a laid-back atmosphere that feels like home. Herriman is the perfect place for us to expand and connect with even more guests.”

Layne’s strives to provide its guests with a unique and refreshing experience. Staying true to its roots, Layne’s still focuses on offering crispy, juicy chicken tenders but has also expanded its menu to include new sauces, chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps and milkshakes to meet the evolution of guest demand.

