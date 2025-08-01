Angry Chickz Turns Up the Heat in Fremont with New Bay Area Location

August 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // FREMONT, Calif. – Angry Chickz is bringing the heat to Fremont with the grand opening of its first location in the city on Aug. 15.

Famous for its crave-worthy menu and heat levels ranging from “Country” to “Angry”, the brand has built a fanbase with bold flavor, personality, and an unapologetic take on hot chicken.

“We’re excited to open our first location in Fremont,” said David Mkhitaryan, founder and CEO of Angry Chickz. “The Bay Area’s diverse food scene and appreciation for bold, unforgettable flavor makes it the perfect fit for Angry Chickz. We can’t wait to bring our signature spice, craveable meals and unmatched energy to this vibrant community.”

The opening of the Fremont location marks a milestone in Angry Chickz’s mission to bring its bold, fan-favorite menu to new markets while deepening local connections every step of the way. Guests can expect generous portions, high-quality ingredients and a promise to deliver heat and hospitality in every meal.

