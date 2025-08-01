GarageExperts® Celebrates Opening of First Montana Franchise

August 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOZEMAN, Mont. – GarageExperts® is proud to announce the opening of its very first location in Montana. The Bozeman franchise is owned and operated by construction industry veteran Rich Tritthart.

"Montanans take pride in their homes and their hard work, and GarageExperts delivers the kind of craftsmanship and quality that reflects that spirit,” said Tritthart. “We’re bringing more than just garage makeovers to the region - we’re offering durable, American-made solutions that help people get the most out of their space, whether it’s for work, play, or storage. I’m excited to introduce a brand that stands for quality, reliability, and smart design to homeowners in Southwest Montana.”

With over two decades of experience as a residential superintendent for construction projects and real estate agent, Tritthart brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his new role. His unique blend of experience in both construction and real estate gives him a comprehensive perspective, allowing him to expertly manage every project detail while intuitively understanding the needs and priorities of his customers. The Bozeman franchise will serve homeowners all throughout Montana.

"I’ve always loved being in the garage - it's where I tinker, create, and make memories," said Tritthart. “What truly sets GarageExperts apart is the integrity of the team and the support system. From day one, corporate was upfront and supportive, and it feels good to be part of a network that genuinely cares.”

GarageExperts of Southwest Montana introduces homeowners to professional installation of high-performance epoxy and polyaspartic floor coatings, as well as customizable cabinetry and storage solutions designed to maximize space and utility. Tritthart, who values products made in America and understands the unique needs of Montana’s homeowners, is committed to offering attainable, top-quality garage transformations.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rich Tritthart and Southwest Montana as the first GarageExperts location in the state,” said Mike Mushinski, President of GarageExperts. “Rich’s dedication to honest service, his extensive background in construction, and his genuine connection to his market embody the core values of our brand. We look forward to seeing him bring lasting value and innovation to homeowners and businesses across the region.”

SOURCE GarageExperts®

