PickleRage Expands with New Franchise Club in Eldersburg

August 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // Eldersburg, MD – PickleRage is thrilled to announce the opening of its first franchise owned location in Maryland. Slated to open in Q4 of 2025, the facility will offer dedicated indoor courts, community events, and programs for players of all skill levels.

Franchise partners Vishnu Reddy and John Bender are leading the development of the Eldersburg location. “We’re thrilled to bring the PickleRage experience to a new community in Maryland,” said Reddy. “Interest in pickleball is booming, and after seeing the response in the Glen Burnie location, we’re confident Eldersburg will be another vibrant hub for players to connect and grow the game.”

Since opening, PickleRage at Glen Burnie has seen strong community engagement and consistent player demand, laying the groundwork for continued growth across the state. With the Eldersburg club, PickleRage aims to build on that momentum and bring its signature indoor experience to even more Maryland-based players.

PickleRage at Eldersburg will be situated in the heart of downtown, 25 miles northwest of Baltimore. The over 31,000 square-foot facility will feature 10 indoor CushionX courts, designed for player comfort, visibility, and performance in a climate-controlled setting. In addition, the club will include a fully stocked pro-shop with top-quality equipment and apparel, advanced technology for smooth court bookings and check-ins, and a variety of programs, lessons, and clinics for every level of play.

“We’re committed to building more than just a place to play,” added Bender. “Our goal is to create a space where people can learn, socialize, and grow through the game of pickleball. Eldersburg is the perfect community for that kind of energy, and we’re excited to be part of its future.”

Located within the Londontown Business Center, the club will be surrounded by a range of on-site attractions, including Stratosphere Social which features a restaurant, bowling alley, arcade, and virtual reality room. The complex also houses several athletic facilities such as Elevate Fitness gym, New Level Basketball training camp, and Top Gun Batting Cages, creating a dynamic and engaging environment for members and visitors alike.

“This is a milestone for the entire PickleRage team as we prepare to open our second Maryland club,” said David Smith, COO at PickleRage. “Glen Burnie showed us just how much excitement there is for indoor pickleball in the region. Vishnu and John share our commitment to delivering an exceptional player experience, and we’re confident they’ll help foster a thriving community in Eldersburg. We can’t wait to see the energy they bring.”

