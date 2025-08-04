Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Expands with New St. Augustine Location

Premium Hawaiian Coffee and Aloha Spirit Set to Arrive in the 'Nation's Oldest City'

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a renowned coffee franchise celebrated for its premium Hawaiian coffees, strong community connection, adventurous spirit, and vibrant café experience, is proud to announce the signing of a three-unit franchise agreement in St. Augustine, Florida. The first location will open in fall 2025 at 4085 S A1A, St. Augustine, FL 32080, marking the brand's official entry into this charming, historic coastal city.

The franchisee behind the agreement, Allen Stanczak, is a seasoned entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in multi-unit ownership in the pet services industry. Based in southeastern Wisconsin, Stanczak managed a portfolio of remote locations for more than 10 years. After relocating to St. Augustine five years ago, he sought a more personalized business model that would allow him to deeply engage with his community while offering a product he truly loved.

A frequent traveler to Hawaii, Stanczak developed a deep appreciation for the island's coffee culture and Aloha Spirit. St. Augustine's relaxed and small-town feel makes it the perfect setting to bring a piece of Hawaii to the area. Eager to share the rich Hawaiian coffee culture with the region's residents—Stanczak believes that the local sunny weather, vibrant community, and great surfing spots align perfectly with both his personal passions and the business he aims to build.

"Franchising has been a big part of my journey, and I've seen how powerful it is to own a business that aligns with who you are," said Stanczak. "When my family and I settled in St. Augustine, I was drawn to finding something that felt both personal and connected to the community. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii checks all the boxes — it's bold, welcoming, and full of character, just like this town. I'm excited to share a taste of the islands in a place I'm proud to call home."

Stanczak's territory spans from Jacksonville Beach to Crescent Beach, with expansion plans currently under development.

"The unique scenery, history, and quaint feel of St. Augustine, Florida, as both a destination and hometown location, make it an exciting destination for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii lovers and a strategic win for our growing brand," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "And we couldn't imagine a better partner to introduce our unique and "local" brand to this market than with the Stanczak family. Their combination of franchise experience, prior success, commitment to their community…and a love for all things Hawaii will only accelerate their growth and success in the St. Augustine market."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

As Bad Ass Coffee continues to grow, its focus remains on partnering with franchisees who share the brand's dedication to responsible expansion and delivering premium experiences.

Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system, including teams, technology, and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $526,100 to $992,400*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffee with the world. With nearly 40-US franchise locations open today, an additional 14 additional stores open by the end of 2025, and another 63 shops in various stages of development. the brand is expanding rapidly by serving a wide variety of drinks, food, and merchandise while staying true to its roots in Hawaiian culture. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and follow on social media @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

