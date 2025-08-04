Bubbakoo’s Burritos Expands in Connecticut with Meriden Location

August 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // MERIDEN, Conn. – Bubbakoo’s Burritos announces the opening of its newest location in Meriden. Officially opening on August 5th.

The new location is locally owned and operated by Hiren Patel, a multi-unit operator with the brand, and is offering a free taco with the purchase of any item throughout the day to celebrate the opening.

“We’re excited to bring the Bubbakoo’s brand to Meriden, especially in such a high traffic and frequented area,” said Patel. “We can’t wait for guests to make Bubbakoo’s their new go-to spot in Meriden.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its menu, customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Crispy Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“We are thrilled to bring Bubbakoo’s to Meriden and connect with this community through flavor and hospitality,” said Chris Ives, CEO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We are committed to showing our passion for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. We look forward to an opportunity to create memorable dining experiences. We are confident that our team will quickly become a staple in the area.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients.

