Build-A-Bear Workshop Names Yevgeny Fundler Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug. 4, 2025-- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. today announced the appointment of Yevgeny Fundler to the position of Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, effective August 4, 2025.

Mr. Fundler will have responsibility for the company's legal, corporate governance and disclosure matters and will serve as a liaison between the Board of Directors, senior management and the company's shareholders. Mr. Fundler, who will report directly to Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer, as a member of the executive team, is assuming these responsibilities from Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Secretary, Eric Fencl, who is retiring after serving as General Counsel of Build-A-Bear Workshop for 17 years. Mr. Fencl will remain with the company temporarily to assist with the transition of the responsibility for legal and compliance matters to Mr. Fundler.

Mr. Fundler previously led the law departments of publicly traded companies Benson Hill, Inc. and American Railcar Industries, Inc. He also served as general counsel of WestPoint Home LLC, as in-house counsel with Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Ichan Associates, and he was associated with the law firm of Gordon Altman Weitzen Shalov & Wein. Mr. Fundler earned his Bachelor of Arts in International Business from San Diego State University and his Juris Doctor from University of California College of the Law, San Francisco.

"We are thrilled that Yevgeny has joined our executive team," said Ms. John. "Yevgeny's broad experience with legal, business, corporate governance and finance matters makes him ideal for this position. We are fortunate to have him join Build-A-Bear Workshop as Eric steps away."

“We would like to sincerely thank Eric for his outstanding contributions to Build-A-Bear over the past 17 years,” Ms. John added. “He has been an invaluable member of our leadership team during a critical time of transition and evolution for the organization. I truly appreciate his expertise coupled with his balanced approach in providing advice and guidance spanning the entirety of my tenure at the company.”

