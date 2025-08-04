Cousins Subs® and Green Bay Packers Celebrate 10 Seasons of ‘Best Seats in the House’ Sweepstakes

August 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // GREEN BAY, Wis. – Cousins Subs® the Green Bay Packers are thrilled to kick off the 10th season of the Best Seats in the House sweepstakes, giving football fans the chance to win the ultimate game day experience at Lambeau Field during the 2025–2026 season.

Winners will enjoy a VIP experience that includes:

Two tickets to a Green Bay Packers home game

Leather recliners in a special 50-yard line VIP section

Personal TVs for replays and highlights

A game day meal catered by Cousins Subs

“As a Wisconsin-based brand, we’re proud to celebrate 10 seasons of bringing fans closer to the action,” said Christine Specht, CEO at Cousins Subs. “This partnership lets us combine two things Wisconsinites are passionate about—football and great food—in a way that’s unforgettable.”

Two winners will be randomly selected ahead of each Packers home game. Fans can enter daily now through December 21, 2025.

The Best Seats in the House sweepstakes is part of an official partnership between Cousins Subs and the Green Bay Packers and has received more than 500,000 entries since its launch.

SOURCE Cousins Subs®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.