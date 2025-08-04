Scenthound Celebrates Reopening of its Flagship “Scenter” in Jupiter; Offers Upgraded Experience for Dogs and Their Parents

August 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // JUPITER, Fla. – What began a decade ago in a small storefront in Jupiter has grown into a movement in dog wellness. Scenthound is returning to its roots with the reopening of its flagship Scenter in Jupiter, fully refreshed and reimagined.

Originally founded in 2015 by longtime Jupiter locals Tim and Jessica Vogel, Scenthound was created to fill a critical gap in the pet care space: routine hygiene. The flagship Jupiter Scenter was the testing ground for their approach to dog wellness, one rooted in education, prevention, and accessibility.

“This Scenter is where it all began,” said Tim Vogel, Co-Founder and CEO of Scenthound. “We’ve taken everything we’ve learned from two decades and brought it back to our original location. Reinvesting in Jupiter is personal to us, and it represents the next chapter in helping more dogs live longer, healthier, and happier lives.”

Enhancements to the Jupiter Scenter include digital lobby displays, an interactive kiosk for viewing personalized S.C.E.N.T. Check® results, and improved flow for both dogs and pet parents. The experience is designed to be fast, stress-free, and informative. Guests can also manage appointments and wellness reports through the Scenthound mobile app.

“Scenthound is setting a new standard in dog wellness,” said Jessica Vogel, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer of Scenthound. “We believe all dogs deserve access to the care that helps them live their best lives, and that begins with pet parents feeling confident and supported in every step of their wellness journey.”

Scenthound uses a wellness-based approach to improve the quality of life for dogs. Embedded in the name, Scenthound focuses on five core areas of maintenance: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth, or S.C.E.N.T. Team members are fully trained to provide routine hygiene and wellness care so dogs live longer, happier lives. Scenthound’s membership program brings dog parents peace of mind, knowing their dog is getting the care it needs on a regular basis. Dog parents can select a membership plan most appropriate for their dog. All memberships include the “basic hygiene” package (including a bath, ear cleaning, nail clip, teeth brushing and six-point wellness check), and dog parents can purchase additional services as needed.

The Jupiter location will continue to be a hub for education and advocacy in the local community, with longstanding partnerships in place to support animal welfare organizations including Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and Furry Friends Humane. These charitable efforts are part of Scenthound’s broader mission to improve dog health nationwide while staying connected to its roots.

