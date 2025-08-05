3natives Acai Cafe Announces Two New Additions to Its Corporate Team

August 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // TEQUESTA, FL – 3Natives Acai Cafe has expanded its corporate team with two new strategic hires.

Aaron Rose joins 3Natives as Franchise Developer, alongside Delaney Hetzer who steps in as Marketing Coordinator.

“We are all thrilled to welcome Aaron and Delaney to the 3Natives team,” said Anthony Bambino, founder and CEO of 3Natives Acai Cafe. “They each bring a unique set of skills that will benefit the brand’s corporate team as well as all our franchisees. They’ve already begun to make a tremendous impact in their new roles.”

Prior to joining 3Natives, Rose founded a recruiting agency that supported franchise owners in hiring top-tier talent and served as chief of staff for a multi-brand home services franchisor. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Palm Beach Atlantic University, where he was the first student to enroll in the Titus Center for Franchising.

Delaney Hetzer is a familiar face at the 3Natives corporate office, having recently completed an internship with the brand. In her new role as Marketing Coordinator, she brings fresh, engaging ideas to oversee the brand’s social media presence—sharing company news from location openings to new menu initiatives. Delaney also leverages her standout customer service skills to connect directly with social followers and provides valuable support to the development team. She is a recent graduate of Palm Beach Atlantic University where she received her Bachelor of Science in business management with a concentration in franchising from the Titus Center for Franchising, like Rose.

“I’m excited to bring everything I’ve learned from my undergraduate studies and internship to make a meaningful impact at 3Natives,” said Hetzer. “It’s such a fun, forward-thinking brand—perfect for engaging guests through creative social media campaigns and building excitement around new company initiatives and menu options.”

