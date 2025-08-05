Aqua-Tots Swim School Opens in Thailand

Mesa, Arizona, Aug. 05, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is proud to announce the opening of its first swim school in the Malay Peninsula.

Aqua-Tots was founded in the Phoenix area in 1991 by Ron and Jane Sciarro. At the time, Ron was a lifeguard at a community pool and launched the business as a mobile swim school. With the help of Co-Founders Paul and Heather Preston, the vision expanded to include year-round, indoor swim schools dedicated to making water safety education accessible to families everywhere.

“We’re thrilled to expand into a new part of Thailand,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “Our franchise partners and team members have played a vital role in our growth. Every day, we are both inspired by their passion and incredibly grateful for their ongoing commitment to water safety.”

Owned by Wandet Wachiraseerechai and Wathinee Thaouparong, the school is home to a 15-meter, 8-lane indoor pool, heated to 32 degrees Celsius. Families are invited to get ready before and after class using the facility’s 13 changing rooms, fully stocked vanity, swimsuit dryers and baby changing tables. Behind the glass viewing area, parents can relax in the school’s signature cozy red chairs and enjoy a front-row seat to their children’s swim lessons.

“Swim lessons are essential for the safety of children here. We are located near the Gulf of Thailand, right next to the Tapi River, where we are close to several tributaries, canals and reservoirs,” Wathinee said. “I experienced drowning as a child, and it was terrifying. That is why I want my children and all the children in our community to learn how to be safe, so they can enjoy swimming.”

Aqua-Tots Surat Thani’s facility is located at 8/8 Bang Bai Mai. The school is open Thursday through Tuesday and offers small group and private lessons, as well as Swim Club, Swim Team and a Fast Track program.

They remain committed to offering swim instruction for children of all ages and abilities, starting as early as four months old.

