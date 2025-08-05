Barrio Burrito Bar Signing of a New Master Franchise Agreement for the State of South Carolina

August 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // Toronto, Ontario – BurritoBar USA Inc. is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Master Franchise rights for South Carolina.

The South Carolina agreement is with Krinesh Patel, Rakesh Patel and Jatin Patel and calls for the opening of new franchised Barrio Burrito Bar restaurants over the next two decades.

Barrio Burrito Bar prides itself on serving fresh Tex Mex cuisine using daily-prepared meats; homemade salsas; and unique menu offerings such as Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and “Extreme Fries,” providing craveable meal options that appeals to a wide consumer base.

Founder and CEO Alex Shtein added, “We welcome Krinesh, Rakesh and Jatin to the Barrio Burrito Bar family and congratulate them for joining us on this exciting journey.”

