Bloomin’ Blinds Expands Outdoor Product Line

August 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TX – Bloomin’ Blinds announces a strategic partnership with Sol-Lux. This collaboration brings Sol-Lux’s retractable awnings and drop screens to Bloomin’ Blinds franchise locations.

As part of this agreement, Bloomin’ Blinds franchisees will now offer Sol-Lux’s lineup of motorized outdoor shading products, including Mirage and Freedom motorized patio awnings, EOS autonomous window awnings, and MiraSol motorized drop screens for patios and pergolas.

“This partnership is all about empowering our franchisees with the tools they need to grow,” said Jeff Wharton, CEO of Bloomin’ Blinds. “By adding Sol-Lux’s exterior shading products to our lineup, we’re giving owners access to a category backed by decades of manufacturing expertise.”

The addition of Sol-Lux’s products aligns with the brand’s commitment to quality and convenience, helping homeowners improve comfort, reduce energy costs, and embrace smart automation, without sacrificing design.

Building on its early 2025 partnership with Hunter Douglas, Bloomin’ Blinds’ expansion into the exterior market provides franchisees with broader product offerings, and enhanced supply chain reliability across interior and exterior categories.

Available now through participating Bloomin’ Blinds locations, the new outdoor shading line offers homeowners sleek, weather-resistant solutions engineered for performance, aesthetics, and ease of use.

SOURCE Bloomin’ Blinds

###

