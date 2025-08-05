Columbia California Tortilla Under New Ownership

August 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // Columbia, MD -- California Tortilla® recently announced that the Columbia, MD location is now under new management. The incoming owner, Erin Bila, is no stranger to the brand. Bila began her journey with California Tortilla in high school, working at one of the restaurants. Now, she comes full circle as a franchisee, leading the location with her partners.

Her early experience with California Tortilla sparked a lasting connection. “After starting a family, and building a career in franchising, the company never left my mind, and I realized I wanted to open one myself,” Bila said. Now, 18 years later, she’s turning that vision into reality and bringing her journey full circle. “The energy and experience are what set it apart and what I wanted for my own business. I am excited to own my first location and create something I can pass along to my children someday.”

“We’re excited to welcome Erin back to the California Tortilla family, now as a proud franchisee,” said Keith Goldman, President & CEO of California Tortilla. “Her passion for the brand and firsthand experience provides her with a unique perspective that will drive success. We can’t wait to see her, and her partners grow their location.”

The California Tortilla menu features chef-inspired, freshly made creations, including a variety of fan-favorite tacos, burritos, Chef's Bowls, quesadillas, salads, and more. The restaurant is focused on customized orders made in real-time so guests can create meals that suit their tastes and cravings.

In addition to bold flavors, California Tortilla brings the heat. Each location features a Wall of Flame, where guests may spice up their meals with more than 75 distinct hot sauces. The varieties range from mild to tongue-melting, depending on how much heat each guest wants to apply to their dining experience. The restaurant is open Sunday-Monday from 10 am-9 pm and Tuesday-Saturday from 10 am-9:30 pm.

