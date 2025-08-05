Dill Dinkers® Announces New Development Agreement

August 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dill Dinkers is a fun, friendly and welcoming environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize and improve their skills. Today, Dill Dinkers has announced a regional development deal for 10 locations throughout the Piedmont region in North Carolina.

Lori and Scott Dixon are spearheading Dill Dinkers’ expansion in central North Carolina. Lori brings extensive experience managing a national sales office, while Scott’s 23 years in business leadership, including roles with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. With a strong background in franchise operations and leadership, the Dixons are eager to bring indoor pickleball clubs to the region and share the joy of the sport with even more communities.

“We’ve both seen firsthand how pickleball has built communities for so many,” said Scott Dixon. “We’re excited to provide a reliable space for anyone to play at any moment – rain or shine. The pickleball community is extremely inclusive, and we’re proud to introduce even more residents to the joy of the sport.”

Scott and Lori’s expertise position them to provide an indoor pickleball experience with Dill Dinkers while positively impacting their local communities. They look forward to sharing their love for the sport with all who visit their clubs.

"We started Dill Dinkers because of our unwavering passion for the sport and the community it has provided us,” said Co-Founder and CEO Will Richards. “As a former Dominos multi-unit franchisee, it was crucial for us to build a strong network of support ahead of our franchising launch, and we are thrilled to welcome operators like Lori and Scott who are just as passionate about spreading the joy of pickleball. We look forward to seeing how they extend our name in Winston-Salem.”

