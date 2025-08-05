Frutta Bowls to Debut in Memphis Market with 4-Unit Franchise Agreement

August 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. PETERSBURG, FL – WOWorks four-unit development agreement for Frutta Bowls in the Memphis market.

The new franchisees, Akash Chaudhari, Sanjay Chaudhari and Brijesh Patel, are long-time Memphis-area business owners with deep experience in hospitality, foodservice and retail. Their portfolio includes ownership and management of multiple Super 8 motels, liquor stores, and Subway locations across Tennessee, Missouri and Wyoming.

“When the hotel industry slowed during COVID, we realized the need to diversify,” said Akash Chaudhari. “Frutta Bowls stood out as a match for the Memphis market. For consumers, it’s healthy and quick.”

The first location is anticipated to be in either Germantown or Cordova. Additional stores are planned throughout Memphis and into northern Mississippi communities like Olive Branch and Southaven and the group is looking for opportunities to co-brand some of the sites with Saladworks.

Frutta Bowls is known for its specialty acai bowls and smoothies made with better-for-you ingredients. Packed with vitamin-rich ingredients and superfoods like acai, pitaya, kale and a multitude of grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, the menu of customizable bowls, smoothies, toasts and protein bites helps boost immunity levels and provide nutritious meals and snacks.

