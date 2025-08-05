Pretzelmaker and Hot Dog on a Stick Open at Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca, Calif.

August 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Pretzelmaker and Hot Dog on a Stick today announced the opening of its newest location at the Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca, CA.



Guests visiting the renowned indoor water park can now enjoy Pretzelmaker and Hot Dog on a Stick’s fan-favorite recipes and craveable menu offerings. From fresh baked Pretzel Bites to breakfast sandwiches served on pretzel rolls to fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products, the new location offers a variety of quick yet satisfying options that are perfect for families on-the-go.



“We’re thrilled to expand Hot Dog on a Stick and Pretzelmaker locations within Great Wolf Lodge parks,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Pretzelmaker. “Great Wolf Lodge shares our commitment to delivering exceptional value through memorable experiences, making it a perfect fit for our brands.”

