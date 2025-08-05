Strengthening Community Ties: Abra Princeton Tees Off in Princeton Chamber Golf Tournament

August 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, NC – Abra Princeton proudly participated in the Princeton Chamber Golf Tournament held on Wednesday, July 16 at the Four Seasons Golf Course in Princeton, MN. All proceeds from the event supported the Chamber's local networking initiatives and community focused events, helping strengthen the business community in Princeton.

As a hole sponsor, Abra Princeton had the opportunity to connect with fellow local businesses, introduce them to Abra’s services, and hand out branded Koozies, phone holders, and treats. The event served as a fun and relaxed way to engage with the community and reinforce Abra Princeton’s commitment to supporting local organizations.

Representing Abra Princeton on the course were Tony, Walker, Ryan, and Hunter from the Princeton and Glass team, along with their marketing team representatives, Tom and Allison. The group enjoyed the day building relationships and enjoying some lighthearted competition on the greens.

“Being part of the Princeton Chamber Golf Tournament was a great way for our team to connect with others and show our commitment to the community we serve,” said Kedrick Johnson, co-founder of KLST Abra. “We’re proud to support local events that bring people together and strengthen our network of small businesses.”

“It’s always great to see our local teams taking the lead in community events like the Princeton Chamber Golf Tournament,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “The team at Abra Princeton showed what it means to be more than a service provider—they showed up as neighbors, supporters, and proud members of the local business community.”

Abra Princeton remains dedicated to being more than just a collision and auto glass repair provider; they strive to be a trusted neighbor and active contributor to the community.

SOURCE Abra Auto Body Repair

