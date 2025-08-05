SYNERGY HomeCare Opens Its First Location in West Virginia

August 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its first location in the Mountain State, SYNERGY HomeCare in Barboursville.

The company is owned and operated by Chris Lowe—a U.S. Army veteran, devoted father of two, caregiver to his father, and now a passionate small business owner. After serving in Iraq, Lowe went on to earn a finance degree from Marshall University, followed by an MBA in Healthcare Administration from Ohio University.

Lowe’s West Virginia location is headquartered in Barboursville. He and his team of compassionate caregivers proudly serve individuals and families offering a wide range of non-medical in-home care services—including companion care, personal care, and respite support.

After spending the past eight years as the primary caregiver for his father, Lowe developed a deep understanding of the increasing demand for quality in-home care—especially as the Baby Boomer generation continues to age. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

After high school, Lowe enlisted in the U.S. Army and served a tour in Iraq. Following his military service, he returned home to pursue higher education—earning his undergraduate degree from Marshall University and later completing a Master’s in Healthcare Administration at Ohio University. Soon thereafter, he and his wife started their family and now pour their hearts into raising their two children. They're actively involved in the community as youth sports coaches, group leaders with Trail Life USA and American Heritage Girls, and through their church, where Lowe serves as an Elder and Treasurer at Beulah Church. In addition to leading SYNERGY HomeCare and staying actively involved with his family and community, Lowe has also served with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Huntington—a role that allows him to channel his deep commitment to supporting fellow Veterans.

Lowe’s life took a major turn eight years ago when he became the primary caregiver for his father, a retired Marine and three-time Vietnam Veteran. Balancing a career, fatherhood, and caregiving was overwhelming—and emotionally exhausting. As much as he wanted to be there for his dad in every way, Lowe realized he couldn’t do it all. When he looked for local support, he was often met with care options that were unreliable, impersonal, or simply unavailable when he needed them most. That experience lit a fire in him to become the solution himself.

“I truly love and respect the older generation of our country,” said Lowe. “I love hugging the senior ladies at church, giving firm handshakes to the senior men, and doing whatever I can to brighten their day. That’s the culture I want to build at SYNERGY HomeCare of Barboursville. For both me and my wife, serving our community is a joy.”

Lowe has spent many years in the Huntington and Barboursville area and now lives just across the river in Ohio in his wife’s hometown. Over the years, he’s grown close to the region’s aging population and has witnessed firsthand the need for reliable, compassionate support. Many older adults simply need assistance with activities of daily living like cooking, grocery shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping, or even just taking a walk outside. Others require more personal care, including help with bathing, dressing, or toileting.

“Our region is full of good people who love and are proud of where they’re from,” Lowe said. “Most of them want to stay in the homes and communities where they built their lives—and I don’t blame them. But for too long, many of them couldn’t get the home care support they needed. That’s why I started SYNERGY HomeCare in Barboursville. Every time I interact with one of our older neighbors, a veteran, or anyone just needing a bit of help, it reminds me why I do this work.”

SOURCE SYNERGY HomeCare

###

