Velox Valuations New Franchise Launches

August 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // INDIANAPOLIS – Velox Valuations launch of three new franchise locations in the past three months in Jacksonville, South Carolina, and Maryland.

Each of the three new Velox Valuations franchise owners brings a unique set of skills and expertise to their markets:

Michael Soud, a Jacksonville native, brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across real estate brokerage, appraisal, ministry, and business ownership—including a restaurant and a children’s salon franchise—making him a strong fit to lead Velox’s newest Florida location.

Colin Suser, an award-winning chef, restaurateur, and longtime Clarksville resident, leads the Maryland expansion. With real estate appraisal experience and a history of community involvement, Suser blends precision and adaptability with hands-on leadership.

Peter Ludescher, South Carolina franchise owner, is a seasoned appraiser with 20-plus years of experience across three states and over 6,000 properties appraised. As a former opera singer and arts school owner, he applies creativity and discipline to his appraisal work and has led teams nationwide.

SOURCE Velox Valuations

###

