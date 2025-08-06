87% of Millennial Homeowners Have Unfinished Repair Projects, 84% are Putting Them Off, Ace Hardware Home Services Reveals

In conjunction with National Simplify Your Life Week (Aug. 4–10), new data spotlights top maintenance pain points—and how Ace’s one-stop Home Services network can help

August 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // In recognition of National Simplify Your Life Week (Aug. 4–10), Ace Hardware Home Services has released new national survey results spotlighting how U.S. millennial homeowners approach the challenges of home repairs, as well as what’s holding them back. According to the exclusive survey of 1,000 participants, 87% of U.S. millennial homeowners currently have at least one repair project pending—yet 84% admit they’ve delayed fixes, underscoring a clear need for convenient, trustworthy home‑repair solutions.

Observed every August, Simplify Your Life Week encourages people to cut through the clutter—mentally, physically and around the home, by finally tackling those long-postponed to‑dos, starting with the small home fixes that often get ignored.

“There’s a real sense of frustration that comes from walking past the same unfinished projects every day," said Jason Hipskind, President, PHCE (Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical) for Ace Hardware Home Services. “Ace Hardware Home Services and Ace Handyman Services are here to take that weight off your shoulders, with trusted, local professionals who show up on time, offer transparent pricing and deliver guaranteed workmanship. Homeowners can book an expert in just a few clicks, finally cross those home projects off their list, and get back to enjoying life.”

Top Findings from U.S. Millennial Homeowners:

Deferral Dilemma : With 87% of homeowners delaying repairs, routine maintenance issues can quickly escalate into costly emergencies, potentially impacting a home's resale value

: Electrical issues plague 66% of households, ranking as America’s top maintenance concern, alongside heating & cooling (62%) and plumbing (60%) Pros > DIY : When faced with urgent repairs, 63% of homeowners rely on professional services, reinforcing trust in technicians for critical home needs, and over half (53%) of Millennial homeowners prioritize peace of mind with professional repairs over the satisfaction of DIY successes

: When faced with urgent repairs, 63% of homeowners rely on professional services, reinforcing trust in technicians for critical home needs, and over half (53%) of Millennial homeowners prioritize peace of mind with professional repairs over the satisfaction of DIY successes From Bored to Bragging : 46% are proud to share their successful DIY home repairs and organization wins online

: 46% are proud to share their successful DIY home repairs and organization wins online Home Impact : 57% of homeowners avoid using parts of their home for extended periods due to unresolved maintenance issues, reflecting the impact of deferred care on daily life

: 57% of homeowners avoid using parts of their home for extended periods due to unresolved maintenance issues, reflecting the impact of deferred care on daily life Confidence Gap : Just 36% of Millennial Homeowners are comfortable with putting up drywall, compared to 75% who would paint

: Just 36% of Millennial Homeowners are comfortable with putting up drywall, compared to 75% who would paint DIY Abandonment: Nearly 30% of homeowners have abandoned home improvement projects, with ongoing stress and incomplete work affecting daily life for 51% of Millennial homeowners

How Ace Hardware Home Services Helps Simplify Your Life:

Ace Hardware Home Services makes outsourcing easy by connecting consumers with its network of local professionals. With one‑stop online booking, transparent upfront pricing and guaranteed workmanship, homeowners can finally check off outstanding projects with ease. Homeowners can expect:

Comprehensive residential solutions . A wide range of home maintenance and repair services—including plumbing, heating, cooling, electrical, handyman, and painting—means you have one trusted partner for all your home-care needs.

. A wide range of home maintenance and repair services—including plumbing, heating, cooling, electrical, handyman, and painting—means you have one trusted partner for all your home-care needs. Trusted experts with community roots . Local technicians deliver personalized service backed by Ace Hardware’s century-long reputation for helping neighbors.

. Local technicians deliver personalized service backed by Ace Hardware’s century-long reputation for helping neighbors. Transparent, upfront pricing . Clear, detailed estimates with no hidden fees and a workmanship guarantee ensure there are no surprises at checkout.

. Clear, detailed estimates with no hidden fees and a workmanship guarantee ensure there are no surprises at checkout. Warranty-backed workmanship. All installations and repairs come with a satisfaction guarantee and warranty on parts and labor.

From plumbing and electrical to painting, HVAC and handyman work, Ace Hardware Home Services covers 48 states and more than 5,000 ZIP codes. Ace Hardware Home Services employs plumbers, electricians and HVAC techs; Ace Handyman and painting services are delivered by trusted franchise partners whose background-checked employee craftsmen are trained to Ace’s top-quality standards and typically available within a week. Below is a list of services available through Ace Hardware Home Services and Ace Handyman Services:

Plumbing : Bathroom fixtures; toilet installation and repair; kitchen plumbing; garbage disposal service; sewer and drain cleaning; water treatment; water heater installation and replacement

: Bathroom fixtures; toilet installation and repair; kitchen plumbing; garbage disposal service; sewer and drain cleaning; water treatment; water heater installation and replacement Heating & Cooling (HVAC) : Furnace and air‑conditioning installation, maintenance and repair; heat‑pump service; system tune‑ups; ductless and high velocity systems

: Furnace and air‑conditioning installation, maintenance and repair; heat‑pump service; system tune‑ups; ductless and high velocity systems Electrical : New wiring and repairs for outlets, switches, dimmers, ceiling fans and smoke detectors; electrical‑panel installation and upgrades; generator installation and maintenance; whole‑home electrical remodels, including EV car charger installations

: New wiring and repairs for outlets, switches, dimmers, ceiling fans and smoke detectors; electrical‑panel installation and upgrades; generator installation and maintenance; whole‑home electrical remodels, including EV car charger installations Handyman : Drywall and carpentry repairs; door and window fixes; furniture assembly; TV mounting; deck and fence maintenance; gutter cleaning; small‑scale remodeling

: Drywall and carpentry repairs; door and window fixes; furniture assembly; TV mounting; deck and fence maintenance; gutter cleaning; small‑scale remodeling Painting: Interior and exterior painting; deck and fence staining; wallpaper removal and surface preparation

To book home services, please visit www.acehardwarehomeservices.com; to book handyman services, please visit www.acehandymanservices.com.

Data & Methodology

This custom online survey was conducted among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. Millennial homeowners, defined as individuals aged 29 to 44. The survey took place in July 2025. All data presented in this study are sourced from the survey unless otherwise specified. The research and analysis were conducted by Wakefield Research.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,700 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to almost 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware’s family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Ace also owns Ace Hardware Home Services, a collection of local service companies with experienced professionals dedicated to helping homeowners complete home maintenance tasks. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

