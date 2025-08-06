Assisted Living Locators Opens Lowcountry Office to Guide Families Through Senior Care Decisions

August 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // POOLER, GA – Assisted Living Locators today announced the opening of its Lowcountry office, providing guidance to families exploring senior living and in-home care solutions. The new location is owned by Dr. Lucas Kavlie, Chief Care Officer, a Pooler resident, and Bethany Harley, Senior Living Advisor, who will serve communities throughout the Savannah-Hilton Head region.

“We are honored to bring this service to the Lowcountry and help families navigate the aging journey with dignity, care, and clarity,” said Kavlie. “Bethany and I have a background in senior living, healthcare, regulatory compliance, and quality assurance rooted in a desire to improve lives. Assisted Living Locators allows us to pair our unique experiences with a deep passion for serving others.”

Kavlie’s career spans senior academic leadership positions such as Associate Provost, Vice President, and Provost at nationally recognized universities. He is widely respected for his ability to simplify complex regulatory environments. In addition to his academic expertise with some of the largest healthcare programs in the nation, Kavlie has ministered to residents in assisted living facilities, served as a gold-level examiner for AHCA-NCAL, and provided personal guidance to families seeking care solutions for their loved ones.

Assisted Living Locators of Lowcountry offers:

Senior-care assessments for safety, cleanliness, and quality of care

Guided tours and placement support for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and in-home care

Financial guidance to help families understand elder-care costs and available resources

Emergency placement assistance for urgent care needs

Ongoing support from the initial consultation through post-placement follow-up

