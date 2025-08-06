Dill Dinkers® Expands in Las Vegas

August 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAS VEGAS — Recently, Dill Dinkers has announced a regional development deal with business partners who have committed to the growth of at least 20 locations throughout Las Vegas.

Greg Louie and his niece Brigette Farwaha are leading the Dill Dinkers expansion in the Las Vegas Valley. Louie brings over 23 years of experience in business ownership and management as a founder and CEO of a marketing company, while Farwaha is the Assistant Director for Facilities & Operations at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The two are longtime pickleball fans and have hosted and produced the pickleball podcast, Third Shot, for nearly three years.

“Pickleball is a true intergenerational sport. With a quick learning curve and welcoming community, pickleball is drawing in more players every day,” said Louie. “From neighbors to tourists, we hope to further foster fun and supportive opportunities for everyone to play in a family-oriented environment. We know first-hand how pickleball helps people through all stages of life and welcome everyone to enjoy the sport. Dill Dinkers is the perfect space to bring that vision to life."

Louie and Farwaha’s expertise position them to provide an indoor pickleball experience with Dill Dinkers while positively impacting their local communities. They look forward to sharing their love for the sport with all who visit their clubs.

“Greg and Brigette are the perfect fit for Dill Dinkers,” said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer at Dill Dinkers. “We are thrilled to welcome Greg and Brigette who have the passion for pickleball that we’re looking for. We look forward to seeing their success in Las Vegas and how locals and visitors can benefit from a premier indoor pickleball offering. Southern Nevada’s pickleball players have a lot to look forward to.”

SOURCE Dill Dinkers Pickleball

