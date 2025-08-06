MiniLuxe Announces Best of Boston Award for Manicure and Pedicure Services

Boston, MA, Aug. 06, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- MiniLuxe proudly announces receiving Best Manicure and Pedicure Services granted by Boston Magazine’s Best of Boston 2025. Researched by the magazine’s writers and editors, Boston Magazine’s list of winners represents “Boston’s must-visit list this year.”

“It is wonderful to gain local recognition from Boston Magazine. As MiniLuxe started in the greater Boston area, this award is very meaningful to us and is equally a testament to the quality and dedication of our nail designers and waxing specialists,” said Tony Tjan, CEO of MiniLuxe.

The accompanying article highlights the brand’s spring nail art competition, visiting celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo, the first franchise location in Brookline, and its safer and sustainable products, emphasizing that MiniLuxe is more than just a luxurious self-care destination and represents the forefront of art, culture, and innovation.

“Many congratulations to our team members, who have helped to build our brand of high-quality services one manicure and pedicure at a time,” said Bridgette Barbato, National General Manager of the MiniLuxe Fleet.

SOURCE MiniLuxe

###

