PayMore Signs Franchise Deal in Pittsburgh

August 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK – PayMore Stores has announced a 6-unit deal with the Verrity Group to bring the brand to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The franchisees behind the deal operate as the Verrity Group, a team of business partners with experience in multi-unit operations.

This multi-unit agreement marks PayMore’s first entry into the Pittsburgh market, with real estate selection underway for the group’s first location.

“Pittsburgh is a great fit for what we’re building at PayMore,” said Stephen Preuss Sr., CEO and co-founder of PayMore. “This is a brand that works in real neighborhoods, with real demand behind it.”

SOURCE PayMore

###

