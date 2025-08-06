The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Opens Fairfield-Stockton, CA Location

August 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // FAIRFIELD, Calif. – After years of service as a U.S. Marine and finance professional in New York City, Jonathan Chitambar is bringing his mission-driven leadership and heart for community to Northern California with the grand opening of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters of Fairfield–Stockton, CA.

Jonathan’s path has been anything but conventional—a story marked by resilience, grit, and a relentless pursuit of purpose. He earned his stripes as a U.S. Marine, endured the collapse of a startup that left him nearly homeless, and clawed his way into NYU Stern not through privilege, but perseverance—volunteering in the community, teaching himself Chinese, and cold-calling his way past the admissions gatekeepers. After years of managing global investments for the Government of Singapore, he felt a deeper calling—to build something that didn’t just generate profit, but created impact. A business rooted in service, shaped by integrity, and committed to the people and neighborhoods it serves.

“I’ve always believed ownership is more than profit—it’s about stewardship,” said Chitambar. “From day one, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters stood out as a community of humble, service-first professionals. I’m proud to grow a team here that reflects that commitment.”

The new location offers a full range of services—gutter installation, cleaning and repair, guards, fascia board restoration—and plans to grow into under-decking and solar panel cleaning. It’s all part of the brand’s mission to “Reinvent Contractor Service” through transparent communication, craftsmanship, and respect for homeowners.

