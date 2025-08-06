The Brown Family Celebrates Nearly 30 Years & Sets New Sales Milestones for Minuteman Press Franchise in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

August 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. – Kevin and Maribel Brown first opened the doors of their Minuteman Press franchise in Rancho Cucamonga, CA in November of 1996. For nearly 30 years, the Brown Family and their dedicated team have continued to set the standard for quality, service, and excellence. In 2025, Minuteman Press in Rancho Cucamonga has now raised the bar even higher by breaking their own record for monthly sales volume across the Minuteman Press franchise system. They are also long-time members of the Minuteman Press International President’s Club for top performers.

In the following interview, Kevin Brown reflects on nearly 30 years in business and shares key insights and lessons he and Maribel have learned along the way. In his final reflections, Kevin also pays a heartfelt tribute to their late son Kevin Jr., who was a huge part of the family and the business: “Though he’s no longer with us physically, he remains in our hearts and spirit. We all wish he could be here to celebrate with us.” The full tribute to Kevin Jr. is included at the end of the interview.

You’ve built your business in Rancho Cucamonga for nearly 30 years. What does it mean to you to have such success and longevity?

“Our passion for delivering the best to our customers has been incredibly rewarding. When you love what you do, 30 years goes by in a flash. I believe success and longevity go hand in hand—if you’re consistently doing great work, people keep coming back. We’ve built trust and strong relationships not only with our customers but also with our employees. We’ve seen longtime team members welcome children and buy their first homes. It’s a personal reward knowing that the success of our business is helping our Minuteman family grow personally as well.”

What was the business/industry like when you first started, and how has it changed?

“Thirty years ago, print shops were mostly small, mom-and-pop operations. It was labor-intensive, and turnaround times were much longer. We started with a small offset press and, over the years, evolved into a digital powerhouse. Today, our speed and efficiency are unmatched. The rise of the internet and social media opened up marketing and communication channels beyond what we could have imagined. Now, with the emergence of AI, we’re entering another wave of transformation that will push business processes and innovation to a whole new level.”

What are the top 3 keys to your sales growth and success?

1. Minuteman Press Business Model: “When we started, we followed the Minuteman Press model—it gave us the structure and system we needed to generate sales from day one. We went door-to-door, talked to neighbors, joined multiple Chambers of Commerce, BNI, CEO clubs, and other business-building organizations. We did mailings and email campaigns—it was a combination of many efforts, all done consistently.”

2. Acquisitions: “As we grew, we started purchasing other print shops—over the years, we’ve acquired equipment and customer databases from about four companies, which provided immediate sales boosts. Eventually, we focused on the customers we wanted to attract, particularly corporate accounts. Referrals from those clients brought in even more of our ideal business.”

3. Equipment & Service: “We also invested in high-end equipment to remain industry leaders—offering top quality, fast turnaround times, and, of course, excellent customer service.”

What’s your secret to continued growth at such a high level?

“At this level, we’re always thinking about how to stay fresh and be seen by our customers as the best. We stay educated on the latest tools and technology to meet our customers’ needs. We listen to both staff and clients, always exploring trends that will help us break new records. We remain intentional in everything we do—we define the kind of work we want, set goals, and create strategies and tactics to achieve them.”

What are your high-demand products/services, and how do you market them?

“We offer a wide variety of services, including offset, digital, and large-format printing. Most of our marketing now comes from word-of-mouth and referrals. We keep customers informed about our products and services and create excitement whenever we add new equipment. It’s always easier to generate new sales from existing customers, and when they refer us to others, that’s even better.”

How would you describe your community? How are you involved, and why is that important?

“Rancho Cucamonga is surrounded by many neighboring cities—we serve a major metropolitan area. Getting involved in the community should come from a genuine passion to serve, not just to make a sale. Whether it’s joining a Chamber of Commerce, serving on a board, or attending local events, being visible and active matters.

Networking may not always lead to an immediate sale, but it builds relationships and often leads to referrals. We give back in many ways—supporting local firefighters, police departments, and colleges. One of the most meaningful things we’ve done over the years is printing funeral programs for free for the families of customers who’ve experienced loss. It’s a deeply personal gesture they never forget.”

What was your background? Why did you choose Minuteman Press?

“Before Minuteman Press, I owned an Eagle Snacks distributorship, part of the Anheuser-Busch company. I ran it for eight years until they ended their snack distribution and paid me out. I attended a franchise show in Anaheim where I met the Minuteman Press team. It looked like a great opportunity, so I did some research and saw a need in Rancho Cucamonga. The area was growing rapidly, and I felt confident we could meet the demand with the right services.”

What has support from Minuteman Press been like for you?

“I’m very grateful for the Minuteman Press team. From the beginning, their local support helped guide me and my employees in every aspect of running a printing company. I appreciate that they’re not intrusive—over time, as we became more self-sufficient, we didn’t need as much hands-on help, but when we did, they were always there. It’s been a pleasure to work with such a dedicated group of professionals.”

What are the biggest personal and professional rewards of owning your own business?

“Personally, one of the greatest rewards has been building lasting relationships in our community—getting to know and help our customers and watching their businesses grow, knowing we played a small part in that.

Professionally, hitting record-breaking sales numbers is a testament to our hard work, the great team we’ve built, the investments we’ve made in equipment, and the customers who trust us. As financial concerns lessen, you start thinking more about your health, your family’s future, and your employees’ goals and dreams. Watching them get married, start families, and buy their first homes—knowing that the small things we did each day helped make that possible—is deeply fulfilling.”

What is your advice for others?

“Your reputation is everything—protect it. Set a culture that’s better than anyone else around you. Never let employees define your culture. It’s your business—set the standards, hire people who believe in them, and do the small things every day. Those small things add up to big results. Success attracts success—you’ll be surprised at the caliber of customers you’ll get. People want to work with the best.”

Tribute to Kevin Jr.

“This recognition is bittersweet. While we were breaking new records, we also experienced a heartbreaking loss—our son, Kevin Jr., passed away at just 35. He was full of energy and passion, both for Minuteman Press and for life. Though he’s no longer with us physically, he remains in our hearts and spirit. We all wish he could be here to celebrate with us.

Kevin Jr. was an integral part of our success. He grew up around the business and worked with us for over 18 years. During a major expansion, we installed a large 5’x10′ UV flatbed machine, a new 64″ roll-to-roll eco-solvent printer, as well as a 5’ x 10’ CNC Machine. We used our print skills to create a life-size image of Kevin that now stands in our lobby. His smile is contagious—it brings comfort and inspiration to our team and customers every day.

I carry on for my employees and for our two remaining children, Jovan and Shane. Shane and Kevin were preparing to take over the business when Maribel and I retire. Shane has been with us for nine years now, and I’m back beside him to continue building the same success we had with Kevin Jr. This award is for you, son.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, visit https://www.mmprancho.com.

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

SOURCE Minuteman Press

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.