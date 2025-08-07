$730 Raised at Abra Minot’s “Walk for a Cause” to Benefit Easter Seals Goodwill ND

August 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, NC —On July 27, Abra Minot proudly hosted A Walk for a Cause at their shop location in partnership with Easter Seals Goodwill ND, Inc. The event brought the community together in a shared effort to raise awareness and support for individuals with disabilities and families in need throughout the region.

The walk, inspired by Ashley Hanson, a participant in Easter Seals Goodwill ND’s programs, welcomed 35 participants and successfully raised $730 in donations. From families and friends to dedicated volunteers and local leaders, the energy and compassion displayed throughout the day made the event a true celebration of community unity and purpose.

The proceeds from the event will directly benefit Easter Seals Goodwill ND and its mission to support individuals with disabilities through services such as respite care, mobility equipment maintenance, and programs that promote community involvement and independence.

“We were honored to host this event at our Abra location,” said Jeremy Buller, owner, Abra Minot. “It means a lot to see our team and community show up in support of such an important cause. Easter Seals Goodwill ND does incredible work, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

“At Abra, we believe in strengthening the communities we serve. Events like these demonstrate the power of local action and compassion,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “We’re proud of the Minot team for leading the way.”

The success of the event was made possible thanks to the efforts of the Abra Minot team, the support of Easter Seals Goodwill ND, and the generosity of sponsors and local partners who helped bring everything together. Special thanks to event sponsors Office Max, Marketplace Foods, Midco, Scheels, Gourmet Chef, Mornin’ Shots, and Meg-a-Latte for their invaluable support.

